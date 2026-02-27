John Butler headshot

John Butler News: All-around outing in return

February 27, 2026

Butler (illness) generated six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist over 31 minutes in Thursday's 117-97 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Butler failed to impress in terms of scoring but racked up a variety of defensive numbers during his comeback from a short absence. The versatile player has served in both forward and center roles this season, so he's now a strong option to start over either Kobe Stewart or Lacey James.

