John Butler News: Diverse output in defeat
Butler notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks during 39 minutes in Friday's 116-105 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Butler did a little bit of everything in this game and was particularly involved more than usual in playmaking tasks, recording a season-high five assists. He has been deployed as a center in his last two appearances after operating in a forward role in previous contests. Despite his recent lack of shooting numbers, Butler has excelled defensively and is leading the team with 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
John Butler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Butler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Butler See More