John Butler News: Diverse output in defeat

Butler notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks during 39 minutes in Friday's 116-105 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Butler did a little bit of everything in this game and was particularly involved more than usual in playmaking tasks, recording a season-high five assists. He has been deployed as a center in his last two appearances after operating in a forward role in previous contests. Despite his recent lack of shooting numbers, Butler has excelled defensively and is leading the team with 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.