John Butler News: Posts efficient final line

Butler finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 96-93 win over the Maine Celtics.

Butler didn't have a large impact on the offensive end, but he capitalized on his chances by hitting 75.0 percent of his tries. The big man also tied his best mark of the 2024-25 campaign by grabbing seven boards, three of which came on the offensive glass.