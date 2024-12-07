John Butler News: Posts perfect shooting line

Butler registered 19 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 25 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 131-106 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Butler looked sharp off the bench in the win, hitting every shot he took while also leading his squad in blocks. He's been productive over his last two matchups, hitting five of seven attempts from three while recording six total rebounds and six blocks during this brief stretch.