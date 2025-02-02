John Butler News: Quiet in return Saturday
Butler (ankle) tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 105-98 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Butler was quiet on the offensive end in his return from an ankle injury, though he did tie the game-high mark in blocks. The 22-year-old has appeared in 26 G League outings thus far, averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest.
John Butler
Free Agent
