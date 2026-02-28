John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Could return Sunday

February 28, 2026

Collins (head/neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Collins has missed the Clippers' last two games due to a head laceration and neck soreness, but the veteran forward has a chance to make his return for the front end of the team's back-to-back set Sunday. Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller would continue to operate in elevated roles if one or both of Collins and Kawhi Leonard (ankle/illness) are unable to play. Collins averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 threes over 29.3 minutes per game in February.

