John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Collins (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Collins was initially listed as questionable for this contest, and the downgrade in status roughly two hours before the 9 p.m. ET tipoff suggests his chances of playing are minimal. If Collins ends up being ruled out, then Brice Sensabaugh and Drew Eubanks would be in line to see more minutes in the frontcourt.

