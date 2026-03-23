John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Collins (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

The Clippers initially deemed Collins probable due to a left ankle sprain, so it's possible he suffered a slight setback during Monday's morning shootaround. If Collins is ultimately downgraded to out, the likes of Jordan Miller, Kris Dunn and Nicolas Batum would all be in line for more playing time.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago