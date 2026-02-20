John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 8:27am

Collins (head) won't return to Friday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. He finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes.

Late in the second quarter, Collins went up to retrieve a lob pass but was fouled and ended up hitting his head on the floor. He was initially considered questionable to return but never checked back in. The big man's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Magic. If Collins is forced to miss additional time, Nicolas Batum and Bennedict Mathurin would likely see increased minutes, while Kobe Sanders could re-enter the rotation.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins
