John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 8:34pm

Collins exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Lakers and is being evaluated for a head injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Collins went up for a lob pass but was fouled and ended up hitting his head on the floor. If he's unable to return, he'll finish with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes. Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders would likely see increased minutes if Collins isn't cleared to check back in.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins
