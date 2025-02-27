John Collins Injury: Gets questionable tag

Collins (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The questionable tag is an upgrade for Collins, who will have a chance Friday to end a three-game absence with back soreness. If the star big man is able to rejoin Utah's lineup against Minnesota, fewer minutes would be available to KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh. Look for the Jazz to update Collins' status closer to tipoff.