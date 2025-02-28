John Collins Injury: Heads to locker room

Collins went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to an apparent injury, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

It's unclear what happened to Collins, though he checked himself out of the game with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter and went straight to the locker room. At the time of his departure, he had notched 29 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes. Collins had missed the Jazz's previous three games with lower back soreness.