John Collins Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Collins went to the locker room during Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

It's unclear what happened to Collins, though he checked himself out of the game and went straight to the locker room following a dunk. At the time of his departure, he had notched 29 points and 10 rebounds in only 19 minutes. Losing him for the rest of the game would be a huge blow for the Jazz.