John Collins Injury: Iffy to play Monday vs. Bucks

Collins (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins was unable to play in Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Grizzlies due to an illness, but the veteran forward has a chance to return Monday. Collins has played in just two games since Dec. 21 due to a hip injury and most recently an illness. Svi Mykhailiuk could remain in the starting lineup if Collins is not cleared to play.