John Collins Injury: Not playing Friday

Collins is out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain.

Collins provided 28 points (12-30 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to Boston, and the veteran forward will be sidelined for this clash. It remains to be seen if he'll be avaliable for the upcoming back-to-back set against the Timberwolves and Bulls on Sunday and Monday, respectively.