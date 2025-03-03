Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Collins (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Collins will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games due to lower back injury management, and how he responds to the injury over the next couple of days will determine whether he'll be given the green light to play against the Wizards on Wednesday. KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates to enter the Jazz's starting lineup for Monday's game due to Collins' absence.

