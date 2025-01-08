John Collins Injury: Not playing Thursday

Collins has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat due to left hip injury management.

Collins had missed the Jazz's previous two games due to a personal matter, but a heel injury will end up keeping him off the floor for a third straight contest. With Collins unavailable, the Jazz could lean more heavily on Kyle Filipowski, Drew Eubanks and Micah Potter to fill backup minutes in the frontcourt behind starters Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.