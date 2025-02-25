John Collins Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Collins (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Collins has been dealing with lower back soreness and is set to miss a third straight game, marking also the fourth time he has sat a game out since the beginning of February. The veteran forward will aim to return for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, and KJ Martin could remain in the lineup as his replacement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now