John Collins Injury: Not playing Wednesday vs. Wiz

Collins (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins is set to be out of action for the sixth time in seven games due to lower back injury management, and his next chance to see the floor is Friday against the Raptors. The Jazz will be shorthanded Wednesday due to the absences of Collins, Walker Kessler (rest), Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Collin Sexton (ankle). Expect the likes of KJ Martin, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams, Johnny Juzang and others to see a heavy workload against Washington.