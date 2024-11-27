Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Officially ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 4:19pm

Collins (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

As expected, Collins has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will join Lauri Markkanen (personal), Kyle Filipowski (lower leg) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) as unavailable. Utah will need multiple players to step up against Denver, with Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang as the most likely candidates. Collins' next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Dallas.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
