Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
John Collins Injury: Out at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 11:38am

The Jazz announced Friday that Collins underwent an MRI which confirmed a left lateral ankle sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Collins suffered his ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies and had already been ruled out Friday. With the 27-year-old big man now set to miss an extended period, KJ Martin, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski are candidates to receive increased playing time.

