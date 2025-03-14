John Collins Injury: Out at least two weeks
The Jazz announced Friday that Collins underwent an MRI which confirmed a left lateral ankle sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Collins suffered his ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies and had already been ruled out Friday. With the 27-year-old big man now set to miss an extended period, KJ Martin, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski are candidates to receive increased playing time.
