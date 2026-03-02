John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Out Monday with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 2:35pm

Collins won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors due to neck soreness, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Collins appeared to injure his right arm late in Sunday's 137-117 win over the Pelicans, but his exit was apparently the result of a sore neck, which had kept him out for the Clippers' previous two contests. The severity of the latest recurrence of the neck issue isn't yet known, but Collins will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set. Darius Garland (toe) is set to make his Clippers debut Monday and could end up absorbing most of Collins' minutes while sliding into the starting lineup.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins
