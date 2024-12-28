Fantasy Basketball
John Collins

John Collins Injury: Out vs. Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Collins (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins was initially listed as questionable for this matchup, but the veteran forward won't suit up, meaning he'll miss a third straight game with a left hip contusion. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Nuggets. Micah Potter and Isaiah Collier are options to start in place of Collins.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
