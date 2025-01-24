Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

After making his long-awaited return from an eight-game absence, Collins will be stuck on the sideline for Saturday's game in Memphis due to an illness. The veteran big man had a solid game in his return, recording a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

