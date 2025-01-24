John Collins Injury: Out with illness
Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
After making his long-awaited return from an eight-game absence, Collins will be stuck on the sideline for Saturday's game in Memphis due to an illness. The veteran big man had a solid game in his return, recording a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now