John Collins Injury: Practices Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:43pm

Collins (head/neck) practiced Wednesday, but his status for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves has not yet been determined, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Collins getting through practice is an encouraging sign, but for now, he should be viewed as questionable for Thursday's game. If he's cleared to return, Kobe Sanders would likely head back to the second unit and Nicolas Batum could lose some minutes.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
