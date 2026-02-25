John Collins Injury: Practices Wednesday
Collins (head/neck) practiced Wednesday, but his status for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves has not yet been determined, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.
Collins getting through practice is an encouraging sign, but for now, he should be viewed as questionable for Thursday's game. If he's cleared to return, Kobe Sanders would likely head back to the second unit and Nicolas Batum could lose some minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More