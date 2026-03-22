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John Collins Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:58pm

Collins is probable for Monday's matchup with Milwaukee due to a left ankle sprain, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Collins is dealing with a minor ankle sprain, but it looks like he plans to play through it Monday. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
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