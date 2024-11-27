John Collins Injury: Questionable against Denver
Collins is questionable to face the Nuggets on Wednesday due to a knee contusion.
This is a new injury for Collins, but the Jazz will be hopeful that he can power through it as they will already be shorthanded Wednesday -- Lauri Markkanen (personal) and Kyle Filipowski (leg) have already been ruled out. If Collins does suit up, he'll offer considerable upside with so many touches up for grabs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now