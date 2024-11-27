Fantasy Basketball
John Collins Injury: Questionable against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Collins is questionable to face the Nuggets on Wednesday due to a knee contusion.

This is a new injury for Collins, but the Jazz will be hopeful that he can power through it as they will already be shorthanded Wednesday -- Lauri Markkanen (personal) and Kyle Filipowski (leg) have already been ruled out. If Collins does suit up, he'll offer considerable upside with so many touches up for grabs.

