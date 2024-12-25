Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Collins (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Collins' left hip contusion will make him questionable for another game. The last time this happened, his status was gradually downgraded before he was ruled out for the Jazz's game Monday at Cleveland. The Jazz lost without him, snapping a two-game winning streak that saw him log 29 points and 20 rebounds, averaging a double-double.

