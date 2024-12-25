John Collins Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Collins (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Collins' left hip contusion will make him questionable for another game. The last time this happened, his status was gradually downgraded before he was ruled out for the Jazz's game Monday at Cleveland. The Jazz lost without him, snapping a two-game winning streak that saw him log 29 points and 20 rebounds, averaging a double-double.
