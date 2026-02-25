John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Collins (head/neck) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Collins was able to get through Wednesday's practice, so the questionable tag is encouraging. If he's cleared to return, Kobe Sanders would likely return to the second unit.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago