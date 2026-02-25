John Collins Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Collins (head/neck) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.
Collins was able to get through Wednesday's practice, so the questionable tag is encouraging. If he's cleared to return, Kobe Sanders would likely return to the second unit.
