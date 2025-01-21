Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Collins (hip) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After missing the last eight games with a hip injury, Collins might return to the floor Wednesday for the Jazz against Oklahoma City. When healthy, the veteran big man is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and a career-high 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
