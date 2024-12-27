Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Questionable to face Sixers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Collins (hip) is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday.

Collins has missed the Jazz's last two games due to a left hip contusion. The questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made Saturday closer to the 9:30 p.m. tipoff. Micah Potter could replace him in the frontcourt if he's unable to go, though Utah decided to play small and inserted Isaiah Collier in the backcourt in the 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
