John Collins Injury: Questionable to face Sixers

Collins (hip) is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday.

Collins has missed the Jazz's last two games due to a left hip contusion. The questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made Saturday closer to the 9:30 p.m. tipoff. Micah Potter could replace him in the frontcourt if he's unable to go, though Utah decided to play small and inserted Isaiah Collier in the backcourt in the 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.