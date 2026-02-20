John Collins Injury: Questionable to return
Collins (head) is listed as questionable to return after exiting Friday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Collins went up for a lob and hit his head on the floor after being fouled. If he is unable to return, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders are expected to see increased minutes.
