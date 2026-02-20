John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 8:40pm

Collins (head) is listed as questionable to return after exiting Friday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

Collins went up for a lob and hit his head on the floor after being fouled. If he is unable to return, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders are expected to see increased minutes.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago