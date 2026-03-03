John Collins Injury: Remaining out for Wednesday
Collins (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Collins will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury that he suffered during Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans. Kobe Sanders drew the start in Collins' stead Monday and will be a candidate to do so again Wednesday.
