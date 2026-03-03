John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Remaining out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Collins (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Collins will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury that he suffered during Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans. Kobe Sanders drew the start in Collins' stead Monday and will be a candidate to do so again Wednesday.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
