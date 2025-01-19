John Collins Injury: Remains out

Collins (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collins will miss an eighth straight game while dealing with a hip problem, and the loss of the veteran forward shrinks the team's depth considerably in the frontcourt since they're also missing Lauri Markkanen (back) and Micah Potter (illness/G League). Collins' next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Wednesday.