Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 3:33pm

Collins (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collins will miss an eighth straight game while dealing with a hip problem, and the loss of the veteran forward shrinks the team's depth considerably in the frontcourt since they're also missing Lauri Markkanen (back) and Micah Potter (illness/G League). Collins' next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Wednesday.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now