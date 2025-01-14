John Collins Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Collins (hip) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins' absence streak with a hip injury will extend to six games Wednesday, and his next shot to take the floor for the Jazz arrives Friday against the Pelicans. With Lauri Markkanen (back) ruled out against Charlotte as well, the bulk of Utah's frontcourt minutes should be divvied up among the likes of Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams.