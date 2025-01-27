John Collins Injury: Ruled out Monday
Collins (illness) won't play Monday against the Bucks.
Collins was originally questionable, but he'll miss his second straight game Monday. It's unclear if he will be available Tuesday against the Warriors. With Walker Kessler (shoulder) also out, the Jazz will be thin in the frontcourt. That means guys like Kyle Filipowski and Drew Eubanks could step into larger roles Tuesday.
