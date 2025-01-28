Fantasy Basketball
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 1:55pm

Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins will miss his third straight game due to an illness. The veteran big man has played in only two of Utah's last 16 games, which has resulted in more time on the floor for Drew Eubanks and Kyle Filipowski. Both players will likely get more minutes on Tuesday against Golden State.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
