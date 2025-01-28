John Collins Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Collins will miss his third straight game due to an illness. The veteran big man has played in only two of Utah's last 16 games, which has resulted in more time on the floor for Drew Eubanks and Kyle Filipowski. Both players will likely get more minutes on Tuesday against Golden State.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now