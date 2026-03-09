John Collins Injury: Slated to miss one week
Collins is expected to miss the next week due to a neck strain, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Collins participated in on-court activities Monday but isn't expected to be available during a busy week for the Clippers that includes three games in four days beginning Wednesday. The power forward hasn't played since departing early March 1 against the Warriors due to lingering neck soreness, which has now been classified as a strain. Kobe Sanders figures to see increased opportunities during Collins' continued absence. Based on the one-week absence timeline, the veteran could be available next Monday against the Spurs, though an update on the likelihood of that return timeline will likely come closer to that contest.
