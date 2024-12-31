Fantasy Basketball
John Collins

John Collins Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Collins (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins has missed four straight games and continues to be listed as doubtful. If he's downgraded to out again, his next chance to suit up would come Saturday in Miami. Micah Potter, Svi Mykhailiuk, Cody Williams and Johnny Juzang have all received starts in Collins' absence.

John Collins
Utah Jazz

