John Collins Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Collins (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins has missed four straight games and continues to be listed as doubtful. If he's downgraded to out again, his next chance to suit up would come Saturday in Miami. Micah Potter, Svi Mykhailiuk, Cody Williams and Johnny Juzang have all received starts in Collins' absence.