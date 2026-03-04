John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Will miss two-game road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Collins (neck) won't travel with the Clippers for their upcoming two-game road trip, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

That means that Collins will miss Friday's game in San Antonio and Saturday's game in Memphis, and while he'll be re-evaluated when the team returns to Los Angeles, his timetable remains unclear. Managers currently fighting through the playoffs may need to consider cutting Collins, who will miss all three of the Clippers' games during Week 19.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins
