Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Won't play against Cavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Collins (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Collins will miss his second game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh should see increased playing time due to Collins' absence.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now