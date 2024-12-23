John Collins Injury: Won't play against Cavs
Collins (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Collins will miss his second game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh should see increased playing time due to Collins' absence.
