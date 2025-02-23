John Collins Injury: Won't play Monday
Collins (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Collins will miss a second consecutive game due to lower back soreness, and it will be the third time he's sat out of a game since the beginning of February. KJ Martin started in Saturday's win over the Rockets, and he'll likely remain in the starting five Monday due to Collins' absence. Collins will look to return Wednesday against Sacramento.
