Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 4:14pm

Collins (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Collins will miss a second consecutive game due to lower back soreness, and it will be the third time he's sat out of a game since the beginning of February. KJ Martin started in Saturday's win over the Rockets, and he'll likely remain in the starting five Monday due to Collins' absence. Collins will look to return Wednesday against Sacramento.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now