John Collins Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 1:22pm

Collins (neck) won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Collins exited Sunday's game against the Pelicans with neck soreness, and his next chance to play now comes Wednesday versus Indiana. Bennedict Mathurin appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Collins in the starting lineup Monday.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
