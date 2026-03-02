John Collins Injury: Won't play Monday
Collins (neck) won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Collins exited Sunday's game against the Pelicans with neck soreness, and his next chance to play now comes Wednesday versus Indiana. Bennedict Mathurin appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Collins in the starting lineup Monday.
