John Collins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to low back injury management.

Collins made his return from a three-game absence Friday, posting 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes. However, he'll be back in street clothes for the first half of a back-to-back set. With Lauri Markkanen (back/rest) also out, KJ Martin, Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh are all candidates for increased roles.