Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to low back injury management.

Collins made his return from a three-game absence Friday, posting 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes. However, he'll be back in street clothes for the first half of a back-to-back set. With Lauri Markkanen (back/rest) also out, KJ Martin, Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh are all candidates for increased roles.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now