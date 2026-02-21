John Collins Injury: Won't play Sunday
Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a head laceration and neck soreness.
Collins sustained the head and neck injuries during Friday's loss to the Lakers and won't suit up Sunday. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Minnesota. In the meantime, Bennedict Mathurin and Nicolas Batum are candidates for increased roles, while Kobe Sanders could rejoin the rotation.
