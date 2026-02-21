John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Collins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a head laceration and neck soreness.

Collins sustained the head and neck injuries during Friday's loss to the Lakers and won't suit up Sunday. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Minnesota. In the meantime, Bennedict Mathurin and Nicolas Batum are candidates for increased roles, while Kobe Sanders could rejoin the rotation.

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Collins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
25 days ago