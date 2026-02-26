John Collins Injury: Won't play Thursday

Collins (neck/head) won't play in Thursday's game against Minnesota, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Collins is out for a second consecutive contest due to a head laceration and neck soreness. Sunday's tilt against the Pelicans marks the 28-year-old power forward's next chance to suit up. With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) also sidelined, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders appear to be worth streaming in most fantasy formats in a pinch.