John Collins Injury: Won't return Friday

Collins (head) won't return to Friday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. He'll finish with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes.

Collins went up for a lob pass but was fouled and ended up hitting his head on the floor late in the second quarter. He was initially considered questionable to return but never checked back in. The big man's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Magic. If Collins is forced to miss additional time, Nicolas Batum and Bennedict Mathurin would likely see increased minutes, while Kobe Sanders could enter the rotation.