John Collins Injury: Working through sore back
Collins (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Collins is coming off a 26-point performance during the Jazz's 130-107 loss to the Thunder on Friday, but he appears to have come out of contest worse for wear with a sore lower back. Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh and KJ Martin would be candidates to enter Utah's starting lineup if Collins is unable to play Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now