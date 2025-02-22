Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Collins headshot

John Collins Injury: Working through sore back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Collins (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.

Collins is coming off a 26-point performance during the Jazz's 130-107 loss to the Thunder on Friday, but he appears to have come out of contest worse for wear with a sore lower back. Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh and KJ Martin would be candidates to enter Utah's starting lineup if Collins is unable to play Saturday.

John Collins
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now