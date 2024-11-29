John Collins News: Available vs. Mavs on Saturday

Collins (knee) will play against the Mavericks on Saturday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins was sidelined for Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the Nuggets due to a knee injury, but the veteran forward will return for Saturday's game. Collins started in the Jazz's previous eight games prior to Wednesday, and over that span he averaged 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals over 32.5 minutes per game.