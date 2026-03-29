John Collins News: Breaks out with 22 points
Collins accumulated 22 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 win over Milwaukee.
Sunday was a breakout performance by Collins, who logged his most minutes and points since returning from a recent seven-game absence with a neck strain. The playing time in particular is a sign that the power forward is cleared of whatever restrictions the Clippers had in place for Collins of late -- he last played at least 30 minutes back in February.
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